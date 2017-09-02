Circumstances of fatal house fire in Cork are under investigation

A man in his 80s has died and a man in his 40s injured in a house fire in Buttevant, Co Cork.

Gardaí and fire services attended the scene of a house fire at Knockbarry Cottages, at approximately 9.30pm last night (Friday, September 1). The fire was brought under control by fire services a short time later.

The body of the deceased man (80s) remains at the scene. A second man (40s) rescued from the house was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His injures are not thought to be life threatening.

The circumstances of the fire are under investigation, the house is sealed off and a technical examination will be carried out later today. The Coroner has been notified.