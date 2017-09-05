Longford's Backstage Theatre in 'Venues Initiative'

Two highly experienced literature curators – Dani Gill and Siobhán Kane – have been funded by Words Ireland to work closely with two regional arts centres to programme ambitious and innovative literature events for the stage.

The Venues Initiative is a pilot scheme that aims to bring quality literature events to the region’s big stages, finding new audiences for the best of Ireland’s live literature performers.

It will also create well-paid and meaningful work for Irish writers and performers.

Between now and June 2018, these two curators will stage a total of six large literature events.

Dani Gill, former Director of Cúirt International Literature Festival, creative writing tutor and author of After Love (Salmon 2017) will partner with the Backstage Theatre and Arts Centre in Longford Town.

Siobhán Kane is founder and programmer of Young Hearts Run Free and the bi-annual festival No Idle Day, both of which regularly programme Ireland’s finest and most innovative artists in unusual and unlikely spaces. Siobhán is also a writer and academic, and will be working with the Linenhall Arts Centre in Castlebar.

By sharing their learning through a number of ‘how to’ manuals for producers and venue managers, the initiative will spur on more venues, writers and producers to programme ambitious literature events for the stage.

Information on best curatorial practice, audience engagement and a contacts bible will empower more producers, publishers, festival directors and touring companies to create quality and ambitious literature programmes.

These documents will be made available on www.wordsireland.ie