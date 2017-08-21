People in Longford invited to attend information workshop around €2million funding call

Inland Fisheries Ireland is inviting members of the public in Longford to one of its upcoming Information Workshop around a new €2million funding call.

The Funding Call consists of three separate funding streams which will help ensure that Ireland’s fish stocks and angling infrastructure are protected and enhanced into the future.

The Inland Fisheries Ireland Funding Call 2017 is made up of the following funds:

Salmon Conservation Fund to a maximum of €500,000

Midland Fisheries Fund of €50,000

National Strategy for Angling Development Fund (NSAD) €1,500,000

Inland Fisheries Ireland is holding a series of information workshops for those interested in applying for funding with a view to giving participants a better understanding of the various funding streams and how they can apply via an online system.

The closest workshop to Longford will take place in the Athlone Springs Hotel on Thursday, September 14, at 7pm.

Members of the public who will be attending the workshops are asked to RSVP tofunding@fisheriesireland.ie, indicating which workshop they will be going to along with their name and contact details.

The closing date for applications to Inland Fisheries Ireland’s 2017 Funding Call is Friday, 13th of October 2017. For more information and to apply, visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/funding.