Powell Brennan Solicitors opens in Ballymahon

It was a red letter evening as south Longford came out in great numbers recently for the official opening of the new Powell Brennan Solicitors premises in Ballymahon town.

Locals Aisling Powell and Emer Brennan are partners in the legal firm which is the latest in a number of new commercial ventures in the South Longford town.

Speaking at the opening, Aisling Powell, said she was delighted with the support and goodwill that they have received since opening and she went on to pay tribute to her colleague and partner, Emer Brennan, who has joined her in the law firm.

For her part, Emer Brennan said she was delighted to work with Aisling and working together, they are determined to make Powell Brennan, one of the region’s top law firms.

Many of the local Ballymahon businesses were represented at the opening and there is certainly a huge sense of pride amongst the local and wider business community arising from the establishment of this dynamic, accessible and capable law firm.