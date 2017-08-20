St Mary's National School, Newtowncashel, celebrates 50 years
Past and present pupils of Newtowncashel NS come together to celebrate
Fundraising Committee: John Kenny, Karen Casserly, Martina Beattie, Helen Hassett, Sinead Stenson, Marie Fallon, Elaine Donnelly, Teresa Farrell. (Missing from photo: Tara Hanly, Declan Fox)
Last weekend saw the celebration of St. Mary's National Schools 50 years in existence, with a very successful and indeed enjoyable reunion of past pupils and a Horse Racing fundraising event.
On Friday the 11th of August, the school was open to the public, for viewing of past school photographs, roll books, videos etc. The new school extension was also open for viewing.
On Saturday the 12th of August, the school was also open to the public, from 11am until 3pm. Then all retired to Kilbeggan Racecourse for an evening of chat, fun and the odd flutter.
This was a most enjoyable evening, where many from Cashel and indeed beyond, socialised for many hours, before coming back to a great evening in The Local, Newtowncashel.
Then on Sunday the there was a Mass in The Church of The Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel at 12pm for all people, both past and present, who were and are connected with the school.
Afterwards, all again retired to the school for refreshments and conversation.
Credit to all concerned for this wonderful event, where many stories and memories were shared. It was great to see old friends, enjoying themselves and thanks to everybody who helped out in any way.
The raffle for the prize draw was held in the parade ring after the 8.30 race in Kilbeggan by John Mahon, race sponsor and New York businessman.
The following are the results of the draw:
1st Prize €500 - Caroline Baxter
2nd Prize Voucher for Kilronan Castle (1 night B&Bwith evening meal) - Martha and Paul
3rd prize - Tablet from CTS Computers - Sean Mulvihill
th Prize - Bosch Cordless Hoover - Dermot Nolan
5th Prize - Bosch Cordless Drill, Monica Healy
6th Prize - 30 Bales of Bord na Mona Briquettes, Enda O' Shea
7th Prize - Voucher for Viewmount House, Elaine Donnelly
8th Prize-Voucher Casserly's Spar, Maura Leahy
9th Prize - Voucher for Zara Hairdresser, Justin Murtagh
10th Prize - Voucher for Skelly's Ballymahon - Glen and Isla Ryder
11th Prize - Delph Set from Providers, Tadgh Rowan
12th Prize - Voucher Cormicans, Margurieta Rollins Fallon
13th Prize - Voucher Nally's Ballymahon, Martin Holmes
14th Prize - Voucher Nine Arches, Ballymahon, Tara Hanly
15th Prize -Voucher Farrell and Coy, Rooney Clara
16th Prize - Voucher The Abbey Hotel, Gerry Farrell
17th Prize - Voucher Terry McLoughlin Butchers, Joe Sweeney
18th prize -V oucher Keenan's Tarmonbarry, Justin Hopkins
19th Prize - Rogue and Co, Maura Brehon
20th Prize - Voucher Super Valu, Lanesboro, Gary Kenny
21st Prize - Voucher, Super Valu, Lanesboro, Tommy Clyne
22nd Prize – Voucher, The Shannon Cut, David Hanley
23rd Prize - Electric Toothbrush, Waterfront Dental Centre, Linda Flynn
24th Prize - Voucher Roscommon Leisure Centre, Therese Hanley
25th Prize - Voucher Roscommon Leisure Centre, James Rowan
26th Prize - Voucher Roscommon Leisure Centre - Tommy Rowan
27th Prize - 5 person pass, Roscommon Leisure Zone, Joe Mulvihill Snr.
Thanks to all above sponsors.
