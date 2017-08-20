St Mary's National School, Newtowncashel, celebrates 50 years

Last weekend saw the celebration of St. Mary's National Schools 50 years in existence, with a very successful and indeed enjoyable reunion of past pupils and a Horse Racing fundraising event.

On Friday the 11th of August, the school was open to the public, for viewing of past school photographs, roll books, videos etc. The new school extension was also open for viewing.

On Saturday the 12th of August, the school was also open to the public, from 11am until 3pm. Then all retired to Kilbeggan Racecourse for an evening of chat, fun and the odd flutter.

This was a most enjoyable evening, where many from Cashel and indeed beyond, socialised for many hours, before coming back to a great evening in The Local, Newtowncashel.

Then on Sunday the there was a Mass in The Church of The Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel at 12pm for all people, both past and present, who were and are connected with the school.

Afterwards, all again retired to the school for refreshments and conversation.

Credit to all concerned for this wonderful event, where many stories and memories were shared. It was great to see old friends, enjoying themselves and thanks to everybody who helped out in any way.

The raffle for the prize draw was held in the parade ring after the 8.30 race in Kilbeggan by John Mahon, race sponsor and New York businessman.

The following are the results of the draw:

1st Prize €500 - Caroline Baxter

2nd Prize Voucher for Kilronan Castle (1 night B&Bwith evening meal) - Martha and Paul

3rd prize - Tablet from CTS Computers - Sean Mulvihill

th Prize - Bosch Cordless Hoover - Dermot Nolan

5th Prize - Bosch Cordless Drill, Monica Healy

6th Prize - 30 Bales of Bord na Mona Briquettes, Enda O' Shea

7th Prize - Voucher for Viewmount House, Elaine Donnelly

8th Prize-Voucher Casserly's Spar, Maura Leahy

9th Prize - Voucher for Zara Hairdresser, Justin Murtagh

10th Prize - Voucher for Skelly's Ballymahon - Glen and Isla Ryder

11th Prize - Delph Set from Providers, Tadgh Rowan

12th Prize - Voucher Cormicans, Margurieta Rollins Fallon

13th Prize - Voucher Nally's Ballymahon, Martin Holmes

14th Prize - Voucher Nine Arches, Ballymahon, Tara Hanly

15th Prize -Voucher Farrell and Coy, Rooney Clara

16th Prize - Voucher The Abbey Hotel, Gerry Farrell

17th Prize - Voucher Terry McLoughlin Butchers, Joe Sweeney

18th prize -V oucher Keenan's Tarmonbarry, Justin Hopkins

19th Prize - Rogue and Co, Maura Brehon

20th Prize - Voucher Super Valu, Lanesboro, Gary Kenny

21st Prize - Voucher, Super Valu, Lanesboro, Tommy Clyne

22nd Prize – Voucher, The Shannon Cut, David Hanley

23rd Prize - Electric Toothbrush, Waterfront Dental Centre, Linda Flynn

24th Prize - Voucher Roscommon Leisure Centre, Therese Hanley

25th Prize - Voucher Roscommon Leisure Centre, James Rowan

26th Prize - Voucher Roscommon Leisure Centre - Tommy Rowan

27th Prize - 5 person pass, Roscommon Leisure Zone, Joe Mulvihill Snr.

Thanks to all above sponsors.