Longford Ladies Pamper Night raises over €3,000 for St Christopher's

The second Longford Ladies Pamper Night in the Sin Bin, Rugby Club in aid of St Christopher’s took place recently and it was a great success once again.



The organisers Jo Purkis and Paula O’Connor are delighted to announce that with increased ticket sales and more sponsorship, this year’s event raised a total of €3,028.77; due to the generosity of local business owners, in the shape of sponsorship and spot prizes and those who attended the night.



To have an increase of €825.22 on the amount raised in 2016 for the charity, is just fantastic. Brilliant feedback was received from the attendees, who enjoyed their Canapés, Bubbles, mini treatments and goodie bags.





Longford Leader gallery: Second Longford Ladies Pamper Night in aid of St Christopher's Services in the Sin Bin

The event would not have been possible without the generosity of Steven Coy who gave the use of the Rugby Club free of charge for the event. Also the time generously given freely by all the practitioners who did mini treatments for the night, including:



Hair & Make-up by Gemma Connell & Karen Lesley; Reiki by Laura McGann Ledwith; Energy Balancing Touch Therapy by Anne Carey, Facials & Swedish Massage by Ambience; Bi-Aura Therapy by Elizabeth Moore & Mary Henry; Angel cards by Edel O’ Hanlon; Angel Cards /Mediumship by Julie Cryan & Psychic readings by Jane.



A very special thank you must be given to the all the people who gave up their time to help out on the night: Leanne Reilly, Michelle Nestor, Marion Prendergast , Ashleigh Prendergast Lisa Purkis, Jason Tully, Shane Tully, Jackie Greene & MC Cian O’ Connor.

Attendees enjoyed browsing the fantastic variety of stands on night; there was all sorts of creative items and products on off, everything from health, fitness, beauty, unique clothing, lingerie, maternity wear and gifts all from local craft makers and small businesses, including: Flutterby Crafts by Michelle Lambert; a selection of bags, purses, scarves & jewellery by Mia’s Bling; Personalised frames by Rose from Picture Perfect Scrabble, Custom Jewellery & unique plants by Isabel, a selection of underwear, lingerie & maternity wear by Sharon Devlin of Cherche la Femme, gifts from Harmony Lane, handmade jewellery by Tracy, from Hazelrocks; Whispering Slates by Caroline Quinn; Bramblewick House by Amy French, Art from the Heart by Cath Sollitt, Original art pieces by Sam McGarry, Information on Lazer treatments by Carmel, a selection of fashion from Concepta at Tiger Lilly Boutique, home-made Cakes, buns and delights from Longford Town ICA Guild and Aloe Vera & Bee Hive products from Jo & Paula.

The event would not be possible without the support of local businesses, yet again this year the event organisers report their surprise and delight of the generosity shown, such as the Sin Bin, Rugby Club for donating the venue and McCarrick’s Cash & Carry who donated a whopping 96 personal bottles of wine for the goodie bags.

The organiser’s were delighted to exceed their initial aim, to raise enough in sponsorship money to at least cover the costs involved in running the event; allowing all the ticket money to actually go to St Christopher’s.



The following businesses sponsored the event: Milo’s, Loughrey’s Pharmacy, Trevor Francis Salon, Byrne’s Filling Station, Viewmount House, Stephen Orwell Opticians, Luigis, Tony Carr Keycutting, Kevin Smith, Longford Indoor Market, Dillon’s Butcher’s, Johnston’s Allcare Pharmacy, Moments & the Railway Bar from Longford; Pancahe Health & Beauty, John Pettit’s Shop Granard; Connefrey’s Pub, Costcutters and C&D in Edgeworthstown and from Rooskey Gerry & Patricia Boyce in the Brandywell & the Weir Lodge. A special thank you to Sheila at the Courtyard Restaurant & Bakery, who made a massive cake free of charge, with the lovely detail of all the sponsors names; it tasted fabulous as well.

There was a raffle held on the night, again thanks to the generosity of local businesses donating spot prizes; where a staggering €2,200.00 worth of prizes were up for grabs.



These include a mixture of hampers, prizes and vouchers from the following: Tully’s Pharmacy, Girasole Pizza & Pasta & Duffy’s Supervalue in Edgeworthstown; Whitney’s Emo Service Station & Loughrey’s Pharmacy in Drumlish; Lena’s Discount Store, Quinn’s Supply Stores, Auto Centre & McEvoy’s Pharmacy in Granard; The Purple Onion, Tarmonbarry and the following from Longford - Durkins Jeweller’s, Shanley’s Fruit & Veg, Lyod’s Pharmacy, Furniture Cash & Carry, Antique Shop, Parker Carpets, Roy’s pub, Valentines, Celtic Jewels, Glitzi Bitz, Dobson’s Jeweller’s, Enspire, Chic Beauty, Supermac’s, Durkins Drapery, The Rising Sun, Carl Sullivan Photography, Mullins & Henry Opticians, Betty’s Hair Salon, The Market Bar, Hair Trapp, Ron Mullins, Freckles, Spirit Clothing, Denniston’s, Black Olive, M.J. Earley’s, Fiona’s Hair Studio, Matt O’ Brien’s, Red Rose Cafe, Kanes Travel, Macaris, Unique Boutique, Fuchsia Home, La Rosa Florist, Fabiani, Blooms Florist, MeKong, Luigis, Golden Health Store, Eurogiant, Kathleen’s Crochet, Paul Byron’s, Pristine Pets, Ki-massage/Reiki Vouchers from Paula O’ Connor and Luxury Aloe Vera Gift Bags from Jo and Paula.

The organisers request other businesses across Co Longford to get involved for 2018; whether you are interested in donating sponsorship (large or small) prizes or provide treatments your support d participation would be gratefully received. Likewise, if you’d like to just come along and enjoy the atmosphere and pampering, give Jo (086-1504395) or Paula (087-9313615) a call.