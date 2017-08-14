Longford’s Boots Night Walks for nurses

Longford Night Walk will take place on Wednesday August 16 next and everyone is being encouraged to participate in this very worth cause.

Boots Ireland launched its fifth annual Boots Night Walks for Night Nurses in association with the Irish Cancer Society earlier this week and the event aims to raise some much needed funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

Cancer survivor and ambassador for the Boots Night Walks Louise McSharry is encouraging people across Ireland to help Boots raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society’s Night Nursing Service.

“This wonderful service offers free end of life care to cancer patients across Ireland allowing them to remain in their own homes, surrounded by family and friends during what can be a difficult and anxious time in their lives,” she said.

Meanwhile, to help raise the much needed funds for the Night Nursing service, Boots will have Honour Tags on sale in its stores nationwide for €2.

Customers can purchase a tag in honour of someone who has survived or passed away from cancer.

One metre will then be walked in honour of that person with the tags brought from each store across Ireland to the local night walk.

Boots Ireland is in its fifth year of partnership with the Irish Cancer Society and the aim of the partnership is to increase awareness, promote prevention and support people living with cancer in Ireland.

To date Boots has raised over €1,100,000 for the Irish Cancer Society in the partnership, equating to over 3,140 nights of night nursing care.

Martha Ryan, Head of HR, Boots Ireland, said that each year Boots Ireland staff looked forward to the Boots Night Walks.

“The Night Walks are the largest single fundraising event of the year with our colleagues across the country coming together to show their support,” she said.

“Cancer affects the lives of so many people so supporting this initiative has real meaning for us and we want to continue to help make a difference to the lives of people affected by cancer.”