Clondra teenager holds fundrasier for Bethany House

Sometimes it just takes one person to restore your faith in humanity and this week that credit must be given to 14-year-old Alannah Hanley who hails from Clondra.

The teenager who is a student at Scoil Mhuire in Strokestown is running a local fundraiser in aid of Bethany House in Longford town later this week.

Last year, the Co Longford girl organised a fundraiser for Good2Talk - ‘Good to Dance’ - and it turned out to be a very successful venture.

No doubt the upcoming fundraiser and awareness campaign for the Longford town hostel will also be a success.

“We are holding a family fun day in aid of Bethany House and it is called Band Aid for Bethany House,” Alannah told the Longford Leader.

“There will be food, a kids corner and we also have two bands on the day, one of which has Longford connections.”

The band Lacuna which will entertain on the night boasts members from Longford while Stolen City is a Dublin based outfit that continues to rise in the musical ranks nationwide.

“There will also be a raffle on the night and lots of spot prizes up for grabs,” an enthusiastic Alannah added, before pointing to the fundraiser she held last year for Good2Talk.

“It turned out to be very successful so I thought I would like to do something similar again this year.

“My aunt’s friend is very involved in Bethany House and I felt that people should know more about it; it was then that I decided to run a fundraiser for it.”

Alannah says Bethany House is a very worthwhile cause and paid tribute to the wonderful work that is done at the facility for women and children.

“I think the fundraiser will help people to become more aware of Bethany House and all the great work that it does,” Alannah continued.

“It takes place on August 11 at the Richmond Inn, Clondra and everyone is very welcome to come out and show their support.”

Proceedings on the day kick off at 6pm.

Bethany House in Longford town provides 24 hour emergency accommodation for women over the age of 18, and women with children.

Staff there offer personal support, key work and advocacy services.

People in need of emergency accommodation or support can contact the facility directly while for longer-term support, people should seek a referral from their local authority.

For more details on the upcoming fundraiser check out Band Aid for Bethany House on Facebook.