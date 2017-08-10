Newtowncashel National School celebrates 50 years

There will be great excitement in Newtowncashel this weekend as the national school celebrates 50 years, with a day at the Kilbeggan Races.

The school was built in 1967 and students were moved from the old school (which is now the Parish Hall) in January of 1968.

Since then, the new school has undergone a number of changes, including a large extension and numerous improvements.

“We've built a new classroom, upgraded a lot of the existing classroom areas, and we've put in new toilets and a new staff room,” said school Principal Marie Fallon.

This year, the school has 104 pupils enrolled, and four teachers. But there are fifty years' worth of students just waiting to celebrate at the weekend.

“At this point in time, we want to commemorate and celebrate the last 40 years, while also incorporating a fundraising drive,” said Ms Fallon.

“Because, even though we got a grant from the Department of Education and Science to help with our extension, it didn't cover the full cost.”

So the school is organiser a weekend celebration that will include a day at the Kilbeggan Races on Saturday, August 12 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

This also just happens to be Ladies Day at the Kilbeggan Races, and promises to be a great day out for everyone involved.

Tickets cost €25 each, including entry to the races, and entry to a raffle on the day.

As well as the day at the races, the school will be open to the public on Friday from 4pm to 8pm for present pupils, past pupils and the wider community to view the new extension.

It will also be open from 11am to 3pm on Saturday.

“On Sunday, we'll have a commemoration Mass at 12pm in the church, followed by light refreshments at the school,” said Ms Fallon, adding that the school will again be open to the public.

“People will have the opportunity to see the school as it is now, as well as old roll books.

“The whole thing is about getting people together and celebrating. After that, any amount that people can donate would be greatly appreciated,” Ms Fallon concluded.

For more information, visit the school website, newtowncashel.scoilnet.ie or follow Newtowncashel NS Celebrate 50 Years on Facebook.