Longford athlete Cian McPhillips makes his mark on international stage winning gold for Ireland at Celtic Games

Exceptionally talented Longford athlete Cian McPhillips made his mark on the international stage today as he won a gold medal while competing in the Irish singlet at the Celtic Games in Santry.

2017 has been a truly memorable year for Cian and this afternoon, competing for Ireland in his first international race, he won the U-16 boys 800m in 1:57:33.

His impressive winning time was merely a whisker outside the Celtic Games championship record and close to the National 800m U-16 record.

Longford Athletic Club posted a message of congratulations to Cian following his victory. “Well done Cian from all at Longford AC on this massive achievement and your super performance.”





Cian McPhillips 2017 highlights



March

U-16 800m and 1500m Individual Gold & U-16 4 x 200m Relay Gold at the Connacht Indoor Track & Field Championships in Athlone IT International Arena



April

U-16 800m Gold at the Irish Life Health National Indoor Juvenile Championships in Athlone IT International Arena.

May

U-16 7K Marathon Silver in National Community Games Finals at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown, Dublin

July

U-16 800m Gold & 1,500m Silver at All-Ireland Juvenile Track & Field Championships in Tullamore Harriers Stadium

August

U-16 800m Gold at Celtic Games in Santry (representing Ireland)