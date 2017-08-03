Longford crafts people join new craft tourism initiative
Minister Heather Humphreys will launch Inside [CRAFT] today in Virginia Show Centre, Co Cavan
Inside [CRAFT] features Longford crafts people The Baldy Sheep, Wendy Louise Designs and Ballyboy Designs.
Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphreys TD will perform the official launch of Inside [CRAFT] today (Thursday, August 3) at 6.30pm in the Virginia Show Centre, Co Cavan.
Inside [CRAFT] is an ambitious new craft tourism initiative which has been set up to raise the profile of counties Leitrim, Cavan, Roscommon and Longford as a creative region by showcasing the work of craftspeople, designers and artists living and working here.
As part of a long-term creative strategy 'Creative Connections' pioneered by the Local Enterprise Offices of Cavan, Leitrim, Longford, Roscommon, over the next six months Inside [CRAFT] will embark on a collaborative series of pop up-events, craft trail open studios and a new website and social media activity.
The first of the first Inside [CRAFT] pop-up retail events will open the following day from 10am to 5pm, on Friday, August 4 to Monday, August 7, and again from 8am to 5pm on Wednesday, August 23.
Participating Longford crafts people include: Ballyboy Designs, Ardagh Heritage Centre, Casey’s Bogwood Sculptures, Gene Rhatigan Painting, Paint on a Slate, The Baldy Sheep, Thomas Lynam Ceramic and Wendy Louise Designs.
Failte Ireland research suggests that the “culturally curious” visitor to Ireland is seeking out unique cultural experiences such as ‘meet the maker’, connecting with locals who offer authentic stories; visitors who engage with Inside [CRAFT] will get to experience the work involved in producing craft, design and art through open studio visits, interviews, and digital experiences captured online through video and social media.
For further information, visit www.insidecraft.ie or follow online Twitter: @inside_craft, Facebook/Instagram/Pinterest: InsideCraft
