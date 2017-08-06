St Mel's College Class of 1957 Reunion

St Mel's Class of 1957 are holding a Diamond Jubilee Reunion on Wednesday, August 9.

The students of the Class of '57 will meet in the college at 12 noon and Monsignor Pat Earley will offer Mass for their eleven deceased class mates at 1pm.

The group will then adjourn to the Sin Bin Event Centre, Longford rugby club for lunch at 2pm.

For further information on the reunion comntact Benny Reid 087 252 4730, Liam Foran 086 839 2105 or Pat Quinn.