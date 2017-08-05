Cloone to showcase rural life at its very best

This time of year is peak season for different festivals and events around Ireland. These events have various themes including art, agriculture, fashion, music, motoring, youth and kid activities and the list continues. On Bank Holiday Monday, August 7, Cloone Agricultural Show will feature all of the above and much, much more.

Since its launch twenty nine years ago, it has grown in stature to become one of the leading agricultural events in the West and Midlands and, like a good wine, it is getting better with age.

With the combination of the excellent venue (given by kind permission of the Beirne family) and the efforts of the hard working committee assisted by the local community this show has all the ingredients for an action packed programme.

Indeed it must be noted that the Beirne family have completed a major drainage programme on the field and the venue is now one of the finest showgrounds in the country.

Starting off in the horse section Class 1 is for Irish Draught mares with foal or stallion owners cert with a prize fund of €200 sponsored by the Irish Draught Breeders Association.

Overall there are 27 horse classes and five classes for style and appearance which is always popular.

Patrons with an interest in cattle are also well catered for with Angus commercial Hereford, Charolais, Limousin shorthorn, Belgian Blue and Dairy types featuring prominently.

There is €600 prize money for the best pair of pinned male and female calves born after November 1, 2016. There is also a prominent area with new holding facilities for sheep & goats. (16 classes in total).

The numbers in poultry and pets is increasing annually. The dog show is also a major attraction with 17 classes and €865 in prize money.

Attractions on the day include: Best dressed lady; glamorous granny; ducking chair; best mother and daughter lookalike; best father and son lookalike; bonny baby competition; Belle of Cloone competition (3-7 yrs old); Master of Cloone (3-7 yrs old); bouncing castle; water zorbing; dog show; vintage exhibition; driving for style and appearance; guess the weight; Cloone's young farmer 2017; tug o war (in village after show); Shannonside FM (outside broadcasting unit).

As well as the activities mentioned, there are also field events and we must not forget the marquee where cookery, farer and garden procure, home industries, flowers, art, handwriting and photography are displayed prominently by senior and junior exhibitors.

On Saturday, August 5 the ‘Bothar na Naomh’ adventure duathlon takes place with varying challenges including 2.5km trial run, 20km cycle, 5 km trial run (inc 1km kayak). Registration online or from 9.30am onwards at Cloone Community Centre with a full Irish boxty breakfast for all participants post race. For more information visit facebook page – Bothar na Naomh Duathlon or log onto: www.runireland.com/events

The steering committee of the 2017 show include presidents, Fr Peter Tiernan PP; Timmy Beirne; and vice presidents Hugh McGovern, Jim Cunniffe and Pauric Kelly; chairperson, Andy McGovern; vice chairperson, Tom McNamara; secretary, Caroline Mulvey; joint treasurers Sheila Canning and Gerry Conway; PRO, James Moran.

The committee is deeply indebted to the sponsors and donors of financial and material prizes; the Cunniffe family for the use of their field for parking; St John's Ambulance team; An Garda Siochána; local press; Irish Farming Independent; judges; exhibitors; patrons and last but not least the Beirne family for the use of the excellent venue as the show grounds. For more, contact ecretary Caroline Mulvey on 087 9013515. See www.cloone-show.com as well.