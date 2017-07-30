Longford Branch of Parkinson's Association seeks support for fundraiser

Since its establishment earlier this year, the Longford branch of the Parkinson's Association of Ireland has received an incredible amount of support. Now the group is planning its next fundraising event: 'An Evening at the Dogs'.



The event will take place on Monday, August 7, starting at 5pm and any support for the new branch will be much appreciated.



Tickets cost €10 and finger food will be provided. All proceeds will go towards the Parkinson's Association.



“I am delighted to say our branch is going very well. Our aim is to provide a safe and friendly environment where people with Parkinson’s can meet and get support from the branch and each other,” said Chairperson of the Longford branch of the Parkinson's Association of Ireland, Brenda Shannon.



“We plan also to work with local agencies and organisations to help identify and provide local services and programmes for people with Parkinson’s.”



The group meets on the first Monday of every month in Teallach Iosa (located behind the Cathedral) at 7pm and welcome any new members who wish to come along for a chat and a cuppa.



For more information on the Longford branch, contact Al on 087 7640409.



To purchase tickets to the event, contact Denis on 043 33 45545. Tickets can also be purchased at the Longford Greyhound Stadium entrance on the evening of the fundraiser.