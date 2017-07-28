Longford All-Ireland medal winner Megan Creegan gains AFL International Cup call-up

Longford All-Ireland junior ladies medal winner Megan Creegan has been selected on the Alfa Irish Banshees that will play in the sixth edition of the AFL International Cup in Melbourne.

The Australian Rules Football League of Ireland men and women squads were announced earlier this week and 19-year-old Granard girl Megan told the Longford Leader that it was a dream come true to be selected to represent her country.

Megan Creegan, who has been working in Sydney since earlier this year, is playing AFL with Sydney University and she is thankful to everyone in the Central Coast GAA Club for their support. She says she’d love to make a career out of playing AFL.

An established player with Ballymore Ladies GFC, with whom she has won Longford minor and senior ‘B’ championship medals, Megan gained selection for her country after the Banshee backroom staff shortlisted Irish players from all over Australia.

Both Irish squads have selected the maximum allowable Australian based players under tournament rules and Melbourne Demons Women’s AFL Star Laura Corrigan Duryea will co-captain the Banshees, with Onora Mulcahy from Cork, who plays her football in London for the Wandsworth Demons team.

The competition gets underway on Sunday, August 6 and the final of the Women’s competition takes place at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on the evening of Saturday, August 19.

Ireland go into the AFL International Cup as second seeds in both the Mens and Womens Divisions having lost in both Grand Finals in 2014.

The Women’s team, known as the Alfa Irish Banshees for sponsorship reasons, were winners of the inaugural edition of the event in 2011, and will be hoping to overcome Papua New Guinea, USA and a continental Europe team in order to book a place in the finals where they could meet old rivals Britain and Canada.

The AFL International Cup is contested every three years in Melbourne, Australia by the best Australian Football National Teams outside of Australia.

Alfa Irish Banshees

1. Claire Donnelly (Tyrone) - Ulster Kookaburras

2. Amanda Maginn (Down) - Ulster Kookaburras

3. Rachel McGee (Donegal) - Ulster Kookaburras

4. Sarah O’ Donovan (Cork) - UCC Crusaders

5. Laura Flannery (Kerry) - Dublin Angels

6. Emma Kelly (Derry) - Ulster Kookaburras

7. Fiona Roarty (Donegal) - Ulster Kookaburras

8. Carolann Cassidy (Donegal) - Ulster Kookaburras

9. Olivia McCann (Armagh) - Ulster Kookaburras

10. Onora Mulcahy (Cork) - Wandsworth Demons, London

11. Laura Corrigan Duryea (Cavan) - Melbourne FC

12. Carol Breen (Waterford) - UTS Shamrocks, Sydney

13. Niamh Hainsworth (Dublin) - UTS Shamrocks, Sydney

14. Linda Connolly (Mayo) - Wandsworth Demons, London

15. Clara Fitzpatrick (Down) - Diamond Creek, Melbourne

16. Megan Creegan (Longford) - Sydney University

17. Molly Cullen (Wicklow) - Dublin Angels

18. Marie Keating (Limerick) - UCC Crusaders

19. Aisling Gillespie (Donegal) - Ulster Kookaburras

20. Rachel Fox (Sligo) - Pert Angels, Western Australia

21. Sandra Ryan (Tipperary) - UTS Shamrocks, Sydney

22. Colleen Quinn (Tyrone) - Ulster Kookaburras

23. Gillian Behan (Kildare) - UTS Shamrocks, Sydney

24. Emma Treanor (Galway) - UTS Shamrocks, Sydney

25. Maebh Moriarty (Armagh) - UTS Shamrocks, Sydney

26. Leona Russell (Donegal) - Ulster Kookaburras

28. Mine Higgins (Galway) - Galway Magpies

29. Deborah Geraghty (Dublin) - UTS Shamrocks, Sydney

30. Christine McCutcheon (Cavan) - UTS Shamrocks, Sydney

Coaches: Tom Madigan, Roger Clarke, Brendan Kelly (Antrim)

Team Manager: Pat Leavy (Westmeath)

Tour Manager: Paul Ryan