Lanesboro Triathlon Club sponsored swim for Longford and Roscommon branches of Multiple Sclerosis

This year the beneficiaries of the swim will be the Longford and Roscommon branches of Multiple Sclerosis.

This year on Monday, August 7 the swim from the Bord na Móna bridge at Kilnacarrow to the bridge joining Lanesboro and Ballyleague will take place at 2pm. Registration will take place from 12 noon.

Please be advised that registration must take place early as the swimmers will have to be ferried up to the Bord na Móna Bridge.

If you fancy taking up this challenge you are asked to collect your sponsorship card in O’Brien’s or members of the Lanesboro Triathlon Club.

For further information contact Niall Mulvihill 086-3179745.