Hyundai i30 up for grabs in Lanesboro Ballyleague Credit Union 50th Anniversary celebration draw

Lanesboro Ballyleague Credit Union has been serving the local community for 50 years and to mark their Golden Jubilee milestone there will be a special celebration and car draw on Monday, August 7.

The Credit Union has been a wonderful source of support for so many people during that time and through the work of a series of wonderful board of local directors has guided Lanesboro Ballyleague Credit Union through the past 50 years and has been the mainstay of banking in the community.

This year Lanesboro Ballyleague Credit Union is celebrating 50 years. To commemorate this very special occasion the Credit Union will host a 50th Anniversary Celebration on Monday, August 7 in the Big Red Barn that will be set up for the Lough Ree Monster Festival adjacent to the Lanesboro car park.

The celebration of the Golden Anniversary will begin at 7pm in the Big Red Barn with refreshments, presentations and entertainment.

Those that were drawn out as the lucky five to be in with a chance to win the first prize of a car, Hyundai i30, in the 50th Anniversary Car Draw are Celine Hester, Melissa Farrell, Eithne Fenlon, Martin Tarmey and Kathleen Mulrennan.



The draw will take place during the 50th celebrations in the Big Red Barn.



There will be no charge for this very special occasion and the Lough Ree Credit Union would like to invite their members, friends and relations to come along and share in their Golden jubilee celebration.