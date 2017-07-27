Archangel priest to visit Longford

Fr Peter Prusakiewicz CSMA of St Michael the Archangel will be with the Our Lady Immaculate Prayer Group in Carrigglas, Longford on July 29 at 11.45am for Holy Mass and a talk on the Divine Mercy.

There will also be veneration of the first class relic to St Faustina.

Fr Peter will officially enrol members into the Knighthood of St Michael the Archangel and those who are Knights will renew their allegiances.

The post code for sat nav is N39 VN23 and the road number is L10404.

For more details 043-3341445 or 086-8304613.