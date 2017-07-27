Census Results: Number of people living alone in Longford has increased

According to Census figures released today the number of people living alone in Longford has increased by 249 since 2011 to 4,035.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) published ‘Profile 4 Households and Families’ on Thursday, July 27, based on findings from Census 2016.

It recorded that there are 10,636 families in County Longford, an increase of 475 (4.7%) on the 2011 figure.

The number of people living alone increased by 249 to 4,035, i.e. 9.9% of all those living in private households.

Of these, 1,627 were aged 65 and over, with women accounting for 56.9%.

