Man fined for speeding near Edgeworthstown

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Road Traffic Act was convicted and fined €150 following a hearing into the matter.

William Smith, Millbrook, Oldcastle, Co Meath appeared before Judge Marie Keane charged with exceeding the speed limit at Lacken, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on October 23, 2016.

The court also heard that a fine issued in respect of the matter remained unpaid.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Bláthín Moran said that gardaí were conducting a speed check on the N4 at Lacken, Edgeworthstown on the date of the incident when they detected the defendant driving at 97 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor, Bríd Mimnagh said that her client was a farmer from Oldcastle who did not pay his fine as a result of confusion.

“He got the reminder letter about the fine on the same day that he posted the money and then he got confused about matters,” added Ms Mimnagh.

“He was going to the mart that day as well and was focused on that.”

Meanwhile, following her deliberations on the matter, Judge Keane convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.

Proceedings were subsequently brought to a conclusion.