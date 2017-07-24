Longford's oldest citizen celebrates 102nd birthday
Anne Byrne who has just turned 102
Co Longford's oldest citizen Anne Byrne from Ardagh celebrated another significant milestone last week when she marked her 102nd birthday.
The former school teacher officially became a national treasure last year when she donated her collection of Irish traditional music to the Irish Traditional Music Archive. She started her recordings in Longford from 1954 onwards on a tape recorder she bought in New York.
