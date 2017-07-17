Had child porn images in Edgeworthstown

A man who appeared before Longford District Court charged in connection with child pornography was ordered to appear back before the courts on July 21 next when it is anticipated that the book of evidence in the case will be served on him.

Valeri Tarassov (30), 12 Mariners, Passage West, Cork appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with possession of child pornography digital images and digital videos at 72 Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on June 21, 2012.

He was also further charged with on dates unknown between January 30, 2012 and June 2012 of distributing child pornography for sale at Mostrim Oaks on the same date.

Gardaí told the court that there were 197 images in total.

The court was also told that the matter came to light when the Danish authorities contacted gardaí in Longford to say that images had been detected from an IP address based in Ireland.

It was as a result of that information that local gardaí were in a position to travel to Edgeworthstown and subsequently make an arrest in connection with the matter, Judge Hughes was told.

Meanwhile, the defendant was granted conditional bail and ordered to appear back before Longford District Court on July 21 next.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport; sign on twice weekly at Togher Garda Station in Co Cork; be contactable by mobile phone and reside at the address provided to the courts.

The matter will appear back before the court at the end of this month.