Edgeworthstown pupils to benefit from €1,500 donation

Suaimhneas Mhuire in St Mary’s NS, Edgeworthstown caters for children that have an ASD diagnosis.

Currently there are four classes in Suaimhneas Mhuire and the children in these classes are making terrific progress.

All children access the Primary School Curriculum at a level that is appropriate to them. The children develop not just academically, but socially and emotionally in an environment that is conducive to meeting their individual needs.

Principal Alan Conroy said that this is a combined effort and achieved through the commitment and dedication of staff with the fantastic support from parents as together they constantly strive for each child to reach their potential.

This support recently extended beyond the parent body to members from the Edgeworthstown community.

Just before the school holidays began, St Mary’s NS in Edgeworthstown received a massive donation of €1,500 which was raised from a coffee morning and the recent Ladies Mini-Marathon.

Mr Conroy said that the school was very fortunate to have such a supportive parent body and to have support coming from members of the Edgeworthstown community is very humbling.

“It is well-known that schools run on an extremely tight budget and to have such a huge amount given to the school is fantastic.”

He told the Longford Leader that it has been agreed by the staff to use this money to purchase equipment to assist with the children’s Occupational Therapy / Sensory needs.

Mr Conroy concluded, “The effort and generosity of people outside our school will directly benefit our children in Suaimhneas Mhuire and for that we really are truly grateful in St Mary’s NS.”