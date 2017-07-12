Save the 8th Roadshow in Longford

The pro-life tour, organised by Youth Defence, will reach 18 towns and cities from Donegal to Kerry, and aims to reach tens of thousands of people to explain why Ireland should continue to save lives by saving the 8th Amendment. The tour comes as the pro-life movement intensifies its efforts as a referendum on abortion is pegged for next Spring.



“Leo Varadkar is making an abortion referendum a priority but ordinary decent people know that abortion is not the answer,” said pro-life activist Clare Molloy who is taking part in the Roadshow.



“The 8th Amendment protects the life of both mother and baby, and this Save the 8th Roadshow is all about emphasising the lives saved by our pro-life laws, and bringing people to understand that we can help women and their babies without legalising something as barbaric as abortion.”



The Save the 8th Roadshow, powered by up to 50 young volunteers, will use street displays, posters, and social media boosts to get its message across, but it is especially focused on the effectiveness of one-to-one conversations to explain and discuss the issues.



“We’ll be answering people’s questions about the 8th, about best medical practice, about supporting women with unexpected pregnancies, explaining why children with a disability have a right to life, why the British model of abortion is not the path for Ireland to follow, and much more,” Ms Molloy explained.



Local activists will also join the Roadshow team to canvass door-to-door with the Save the 8th message, and booklets, T-shirts, banners and stickers will be available.



Four mobile billboards will also tour the area, pointing out that ‘Abortion Stops A Beating Heart’, and that abortion discriminates, with 90% of babies with Down Syndrome being aborted before birth in Britain.



“Last week, a strong contingent from Longford marched with more than 70,000 people in the Save the 8th rally in Dublin, and we feel that the pro-life movement is awoken and arisen and wants to engage as many people as possible on this Roadshow,” said Ms Molloy. “We’re delighted that one of the first ports of call is Longford and this street activity will give us the opportunity to engage even more people on this crucial issue.”



The Save the 8th Roadshow will host street stalls tomorrow in Cavan and Longford from 1pm.