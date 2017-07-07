All roads lead to Streete this weekend for 17th Annual Vintage Rally

On Saturday afternoon, July 8, starting at 4pm, the Philip Moran Memorial Tractor Run takes centre stage, where all are welcome, but all tractors must be insured for road use.



Proceeds from this Charity Run will be divided equally between The Irish Heart Foundation and the Centre for Independent Living, Longford. Support for this event will be greatly appreciated.



Organising Committee Chairperson Declan Carthy explained, “It is hard to believe but our first Streete Parish Park Rally was held seventeen years ago and thankfully, it has grown every year since, thanks to our valued exhibitors and spectators.



“The number of enthusiasts we have met and friends we have made over the years is incredible and nothing gives us more pleasure than to meet up again each July.”



This day and event will bring back many memories of times past to all who attend. It will help the younger generation to realise and understand what it must have been like for their grandparents.



“We promise to do our utmost to make this day a memorable one for all who attend here in Streete, a small parish straddling counties Westmeath and Longford, just four miles off the N4 Dublin, Sligo Mayo route from Rathowen.”



Mr Carthy explained, “We also extend a warm welcome to our many exhibitors without whom there would be no Vintage Day.



“They come from all counties of Ireland North and south, as well as overseas and will be glad to discuss their vehicles with those interested.”



As always there will be an auto jumble section with a huge selection of parts from Classic and Vintage vehicles including tractors.



Should you fail to find what you want you will be advised where else to look.



Mr Carthy continued, “Our sponsors, advertisers and supporters play a major part in making such an event possible.



“We must not forget all our willing voluntary enthusiastic helpers over the past few weeks, not forgetting our catering hard working ladies. Please give them your cooperation.



“We hope the trade stands and entertainment are adequate to keep all the family and visitors happy.

“On behalf of the Chairman, Committee and all involved, a special word of thanks to Seamus Sullivan and family for allowing us to use his field for public car parking and for the use of his yard for off loading.”