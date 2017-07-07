George Hook among judges for Arva 'OsKaRs'

Filming for the eagerly awaited event wrapped up on Sunday evening last. All seven movies are now gone to the Editors suite to be put together. If the acting skills displayed over the past few weeks are anything to go by, then patrons are in for a sensational night.

The star studded panel of judges on the night will be Hugh Cahill from 2FM, David O'Sullivan Fair City actor, Paul Cox Cavan and George Hook Rugby pundit & Newstalk Radio.

People are advised to arrive early as a capacity attendance is expected for what promises to be the highlight of the summer social calendar. Some tickets are still available from local shops, any cast or committee member or by contacting 086 8621780.