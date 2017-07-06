Rev Christiaan Snell appointed as Minister in Edgeworthstown and Longford

Rev Christiaan Snell will be welcomed as the new Minister-in-Charge of the Edgeworthstown Group of Parishes in Co Longford this Sunday, July 9. The service will take place at 4pm in St John’s Edgeworthstown.

Rev Christiaan will also be taking up a position in the Methodist Church in Longford and Drumshanbo. He will be welcomed by the Methodist Church at a service at 12pm in Longford Methodist Church.



This is the first time that such an appointment has been made since the covenant between the Church of Ireland and the Methodist Church in Ireland reached agreement on the inter-changability of ministries.



It is visible evidence of the openness, acceptance and appreciation of each other’s gifts, ministry and worship that exist between the two traditions.

Rev Christiaan moves to Longford with his wife Karen and children Zoe, Daniel and Joshua. We pray for every blessing as they begin their ministry in the area.