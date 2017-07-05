Planning permission granted for new wine and tapas bar in Longford town

Longford County Council this week granted planning permission for the development of the bar at Hibernian Court, east of Main Street.



Ursula Harley Gaignard, ℅ Morris Lohan Planning & Design Consulting Engineers in Roscommon town, applied to the local authority on May 12 last for the change of use of the existing bakery at Hibernian Court to a wine and tapas bar.



There were no objections to the application from Irish Water or the HSE Environmental Health Department, and on June 30, Longford County Council granted permission with nine conditions attached.



The opening times for the new wine and tapas bar will be from 5pm to 11pm.