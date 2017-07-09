Loughrey steps down as Longford town Cathaoirleach

Cllr Padraig Loughrey’s (FF) year long reign as Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District came to an end last Wednesday evening when he handed over the mayoral chain to Cllr Mae Sexton (Ind).

Bringing the 12 months of being Longford town’s first citizen to a conclusion, Cllr Loughrey outlined that it had been an honour and a privilege to hold the much coveted title.

“It was a privilege to be Cathaoirleach for the past year and has been a great honour for me,” he said, before pointing out that it had been smooth running thanks to the co-operation he received from members.

“I want to thank Barbara Heslin and John McKeon and Leas Cathaoirleach, Gerry Warnock and all my fellow councillors who assisted me greatly.”

Cllr Loughrey then took the opportunity to point to the Municipal District’s size in the county and the subsequent need for greater financial supports from central government as a result.

He then pointed to the District’s achievements over the last 12 months.

“The Town & Village Scheme was very worthwhile,” he added, “as was the bus and age-friendly parking scheme, and the waterworks scheme in Newtownforbes.”

Cllr Loughrey also spoke about the regeneration project in Longford town and the development of the town’s Northern Quarter.

“We assisted a lot of local groups this year, including Newtownforbes historic graveyard project and the Cruthú Arts Festival both of which come to mind,” he added.

Paying tribute to Cllr Loughrey, Cllr Seamus Butler (FF) said the former Cathaoirleach had worked diligently over the last 12 months.

He also said that he agreed with the former Cathaoirleach’s calls for the county town to receive special district status.

“We would have a lot more responsibility than the other municipal district areas in Co Longford,” he added.

“It is only fitting to acknowledge that.”

Pictured above: Leas Cathaoirleach, Cllr Seamus Butler; Cllr Peggy Nolan (FG); Cathaoirleach, Cllr Mae Sexton (Ind); Cllr Padraig Loughrey (FF); Cllr John Browne (FG): Head of Finance, Longford Co Council, John McKeon and Cllr Gerry Warnock (Ind).