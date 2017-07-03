Longford District Court: Drove while under the influence

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Road Traffic Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

James Mulleady, Gurteen, Ballymahon, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with driving under the influence at Richmond Street, Longford on September 18, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Tom Colsh said that on the date of the incident, the defendant was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and taken to the garda station where an intoxilyzer test indicated a reading of 58 mg/alcohol per 100 ml/breath.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client had lost his driving licence and aside from the matter before court, was of otherwise, excellent character.

“He has no previous court appearances and understands now, the dire consequences of his actions,” Mr Gearty continued.

“He assures me that this will never happen again.”

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him €250 in respect of the matter.

The defendant was also disqualified from driving for two years.