Man found lying on north Longford road fined by court

A Cavan man who became so overcome by alcohol that he was found passed out on a north Longford roadway has been fined €250 by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Niall Fay, Pottlewest, Lisboduff, Cavan was charged with being a danger to himself or traffic contrary to Section 59 of the Road Traffic Act 1968.

A further Section 4 public order charge resulting from the same incident at Longford Road, Drumlish on February 12 2017 was similarly handed down.

The court was told gardaí had been on patrol in the north Longford village at around 9pm when they came across Mr Fay lying on the road.

Inspector Declan Rock said gardaí woke Mr Fay and removed him from the scene for his own safety.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said his client, who was pleading guilty, had attended a Cavan-Monaghan GAA match earlier that day.

“Unfortunately drink is the problem,” said Mr Gearty, while pausing to reveal Mr Fay was a 40-year-old man who was in a stable relationship.

“As a result of this (incident) conversations have been had since and this incident will not be happening again.”

Wearing blue jeans and a white top, Mr Fay, said there was a genuine reason as to why he had been in the town that evening.

“I went back to Drumlish to my girlfriend,” he said.

“She wasn’t with me. I was going back to the house.”

Judge Hughes, in his summation, imposed a €250 fine for the Section 59 charge, giving Mr Fay three months to pay.