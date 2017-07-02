Longford defendant drove with no insurance

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Road Traffic Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

Michael Kenny, 13 Beachside Downs, River Chapel, Gorey, Co Wexford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with driving with no insurance at Lisardowlan, Longford on October 9, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Enda Keane said that on the date in question, he stopped the defendant and after examining the vehicle discovered he was driving without insurance.

The court also heard that the defendant had no previous convictions.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client was a 24-year-old plumber who was a “bright fellow”.

“He had fallen on difficult times at the time of this incident and is very apologetic for everything that has happened,” the solicitor added.

“He had been quoted €3,000 for insurance by the insurance companies at the time and it was simply too excessive for him.”

Meanwhile, Judge Hughes said he would not disqualify the defendant, and at the same time alluded to the fact that insurance companies had gone too far with the prices they were charging in this country.

“It’s totally unacceptable what is going on with the insurance companies; people are struggling now to insure their vehicles,” the Judge fumed.

Judge Hughes subsequently convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly before concluding matters.