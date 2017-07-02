Longford volunteers wanted for the Great Ethiopian Run

Renowned Gorta Self Help Africa worker, Ronan Scully is undertaking the Great Ethiopian Run again this November, and is looking for Longford volunteers to join him.

Scully has already signed up close to a dozen participants to run and walk with him on the annual event, a 10km walking and running challenge through the heart of Addis Ababa on November 26.

To find out more or to get a registration/application brochure form for the Great Ethiopian walk or run contact Ronan Scully on (087) 6189094, visit www.selfhelpafrica.org or email ronan.scully@selfhelpafrica.org