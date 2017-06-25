Longford Summer Festival - Jerry Fish headlines Sunday's eagerly awaited family day

Sunday will have a real family feel about it as the live music starts earlier on Ballymahon Street. The streets will be closed off from 4pm through to 8pm and the star attraction will be the incredible live performer, Jerry Fish. He will be supported by local artists.

The artisan market will of course also be running on the market Sq whilst there will be plenty for the little ones to do in the children's play area. Don't forget that Cullen's Fun Fair will also be running at the rear of the Market Square.





The decision to add the four live act to the festival line-up came late and said Joe Flaherty: "We wanted to put the emphasis very much on family for the Sunday so the music starts earlier and we know that Jerry appeals to all tastes. It promises to be a great day and we'd love to see the people of Longford out in numbers."

