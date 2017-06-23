Longford Summer Festival - big emphasis on security as Garda Mounted Unit visit town

Longford Summer Festival organisers have been working closing with Gardaí to ensure that security at the festival is paramount.

They want everybody to come into town, enjoy themselves and go home with a positive view of Longford town.

This week they thanked the Gardaí who have arranged for optimum officers on the ground during the live music performances whilst it has also been confirmed that three members of the Gardai’s mounted unit will be on duty at the festival on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

