Longford man thrown out of local Neighbourhood Watch meeting

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act was ordered to appear back before the court next month following a hearing into the matter.

Anthony McCrann, 41 St Michael’s Road, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Lana Aoibhinn, St Michael’s Road, Longford on September 27, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Michael Belton said that on the date in question, a Neighbourhood Watch meeting for the St Michael’s Road area of Longford town was taking place in the local community centre.

“Basically,” the Garda added, “This man and another individual showed up and they were drunk”.

The allegation was something the defendant strongly denied during last week’s district court hearing.

“I wasn’t drunk,” he suggested, before pointing out that he was at the meeting because accusations were made about his partner’s dog barking.

“I walked into a meeting at the Cluid Centre on St Michael’s Road and Jimmy Kett threw me out,” Mr McCrann said.

“Then the Guard asked me to leave.”

The court went on to hear that the defendant’s partner lived on St Michael’s Road and because she was not in a position to attend the meeting, the defendant had gone along instead.

“The residents are complaining about my woman’s dog, so I went to the meeting about that,” the defendant told the court.

“There are other dogs barking around the place; it’s not just my woman’s dog; sure dogs bark and there is nothing you can do about it.”

Meanwhile, Judge Hughes asked the defendant if the dog was barking at night?

“When someone knocks at the door, the dog barks and if the dog is put out for a run last thing at night, yes he barks, but sure as I said before all dogs bark,”said Mr McCrann.

Garda Belton then told Judge Hughes that when he spoke to the defendant on the night of the incident at the meeting, he had been very cooperative with him.

“I had a chat with Anthony and he did calm down,” the Garda added.

“When I asked him to leave, he did so.”

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judges Hughes decided to adjourn the case for a few weeks and he ordered the defendant to appear back before him on July 25 next.