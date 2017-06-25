Longford children primed for 25 per cent Back to School Allowance increase

Longford children are set to benefit from a 25% increase in the Back to School Allowance according to Peter Burke, Fine Gael TD for Longford Westmeath.

“My colleague the Fine Gael Leader, Leo Varadkar, has increased the clothing and footwear allowance for eligible school children, in what was one of his final acts as Minister for Social Protection,” he added.

“We all know the financial pressures on families during the summer and into September as children head back to school.”