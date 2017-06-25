All roads lead to Lisnamuck for show and country fair 2017

It’s all systems go now for the upcoming County Longford Show and Country Fair 2017 which takes place in Lisnamuck on July 2 next.

The Show is one of the oldest agricultural events in Ireland and some of the highlights this year include horses in hand, ridden and working hunter; showjumping for ponies and horses; pony showing in hand and ridden; cattle - Friesian, Belgian Blue, Charolais, Shorthorn, Limousin, Simmental, Hereford, Angus and commercial, Calf Championships; sheep – Suffolk, Texel, Charolais and Commercial; pigs, goats, dogs; farm & garden produce, cookery, flower and country crafts, photography as well as a huge children’s section.

During last week’s launch show secretary Bernie Whyte outlined details of the numerous livestock classes that will feature on the day.

She also pointed to the very popular horse and pony jumping sections and highlighted the generosity of sponsors with each passing year.

“Longford show is one of the biggest in the region and it is thanks to you the sponsors that we are able to run it every year,” she added.

“It is always a wonderful occasion and provides all of us with an opportunity to see the very best of rural life in Co Longford.”

Meanwhile, on the day there will be dog fitness demonstrations; live music with David Kiernan, Seamus Farrell, Celtic Blondes Ceili Band, and set dancing.

“Visitors of all ages can enjoy our extensive shopping village, artisan and craft markets, food, childrens entertainment, lego x, face painting, Henry and Hamish, and Peggy Sue the Vodafone Pig, as well as much much more,” smiled Ms Whyte.

“Longford Show is also happy to promote Creative Longford again this year and we appeal to all creative people in the county and the surrounding areas to come along and promote and sell their products at the show.”

On the day the Craft Marquee will open at 8:30am for entries.

Judging will commence at 10.30am sharp and all exhibits are to be removed between 4:30-5pm. Late entries cannot be accepted. For more details check out Longford Show and Country Fair on Facebook.