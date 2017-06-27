Ballymahon community look to address social needs through collective action

Bridgeways Family Resource Centre, based in the Dean Egan Library in Ballymahon, hosted an 'Open Morning' on Wednesday, June 14.

Bridgeways FRC, under the new management of Grace Kearney, had some renovations completed with the help of the staff team, local community and volunteers. Centre renovations will be continuing into the future. Members of the women’s group unveiled amazing art work that was facilitated by LWETB art tutor Angela Tuite.

The mission of Bridgeways is to provide educational, developmental and social supports to all members of the community. The work of the centre is informed by equality and empowerment, driven by the idea that people are capable of improvement and are best suited to identify their own needs. It is a fully inclusive organisation that works to address social needs through collective action.

There are a range of activities available in the centre over the summer period, including affordable multi activity summer camps for 6-12year olds & 12-18year olds. The camps are available for the first three weeks of July. Places are limited and booking is essential.

In September there will be different programmes and groups available including Parent & Toddler Group, Women’s Group, Pre-Employment Course, Special Need Parental Support Group, Adolescent Parenting Programme, Family Support Work, Youth Group, Recreational Groups, and Affordable Counselling. The centre is also available to be rented by local groups for reasonable rates.

For more information on any of the activities available in the centre please call 090-643269, or email admin@bridgewaysfrc.com or find us on Facebook at Bridgeways FRC Ballymahon. Or drop in to see Grace and the team Monday- Friday 9.30am-5pm. New members are required for all groups and programmes.