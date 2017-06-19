Longford IWA enjoy Cuisle celebration

Cuisle Holiday Centre has been providing holidays to people with physical disabilities and their families since June 1997 and on Thursday it celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Cuisle is located in Donamon, Co Roscommon and is Ireland’s leading wheelchair accessible resort.

CEO of Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA), Rosemary Keogh explained:

“Often when a person with a disability, their friends or family, looks to organise a holiday, concerns over access, supports and other requirements, big and small, can make it seem impossible. Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) understands this, which is why facilitating and supporting cherished time away is such an important part of our culture. For IWA, supporting or arranging a holiday is much more than a service. We are delighted to celebrate with our regular visitors and guests today, all who have made many special memories at Cuisle.”

Joining IWA for Cuisle’s 20th Anniversary celebrations was regular guest, Ursula Nugent from Dungannon.

Ursula heard about Cuisle from another guest from the North of Ireland. She said:

“Cuisle Holiday Centre is a fantastic place for people with physical disabilities to enjoy a relaxing holiday. I like the fact that I can have an independent holiday here. The staff are highly dedicated. They cater for your every need, day and night. The food is excellent and the dining experience is incredible. I try to visit as often as possible and Cuisle is my preferred holiday destination.”

To learn more visit www.cuisle.com, email Cuisle@iwa.ie or call 090 666 2277.