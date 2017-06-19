Longford minor stole bike with intention of returning it

A minor who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged in connection with the theft of a bicycle had his case dismissed following a hearing into the matter.

Outlining his evidence to the court Garda Anthony Scanlon said that on the date in question he attended a business premises at New Street, Longford where one of the employees informed him that her bicycle had been stolen from the premises where she worked.

The court heard that gardaí subsequently viewed CCTV footage and identified the defendant from that.

“He was apprehended and the bike was recovered,” the Garda added.

Meanwhile, the defendant told the court that on the date in question, he was with his friend who was cycling a bike, so he took the bike from the business in New Street with the intention of bringing it back.

The defendant’s solicitor John Quinn then said in mitigation that his client had left the bike back where he got it, even before the Gardaí located it.

“He has been dealing with the Junior Liaison Officer and the Probation Service and is also on a FAS course,” continued Mr Quinn.

“He gets €30 per week and whenever he gets work at the weekends he takes it.”

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes dismissed the matter under section 1A of the Probation Act.