'Run for Rainbows ' event in memory of Longford's Ross Carr

A family fun run/walk, suitable for all ages, takes place on the Royal Canal at Farneyhoogan, Longford at 11.30am on Sunday, June 18.

There will be splashes of holi colour powder and free ice cream for all children. This is the second ‘Run for Rainbows’ organised by the Ross Carr Foundation.

Ross died suddenly on July 4, 2013 only 37 years old.

Rainbows Longford provide a free 12 week programme for children who lose a parent through bereavement, separation or divorce.

This programme is to provide support to the children and is run by Rainbows Ireland.

All proceeds raised on the day will be donated to Rainbows Longford.

A spokesperson for the foundation said, “We would like to help create happy memories for all the children, so come have loads of fun at our Run for Rainbows.”

Registration (adult €15, child €10 and family discounts are available), takes place from 11.30am (behind Longford Slashers).

For more information on Sunday's event, check out Run for Rainbows 2017 on Facebook.