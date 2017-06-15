Twenty-four people arrested by Gardaí as part of Operation Thor Project Storm

Twenty-four people, four on warrant and twenty for a range of offences including theft, assault, fraud, burglary and under the Misuse of Drugs Acts, were arrested by Gardaí today (Thursday, June 15) as part of Operation Thor Project Storm.

During the day long operation in the Thomastown, Co Kilkenny Garda District a total of 13 premises and locations were searched as part of investigations into recent burglaries, robberies and the sale and supply of controlled drugs.



Of the twenty-four people arrested, twelve have been charged and will appear at local sittings of Kilkenny District Court in the coming weeks.

Garda personnel monitored the activities of local criminals by means of checkpoints. A total of 23 checkpoints were carried out.

Crime Prevention leaflets were distributed to members of the public to increase the awareness in relation to protection of personal property and possessions.



Trainee Gardaí from the Garda College Templemore assisted with the operation.

