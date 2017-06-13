Gardaí seize in excess of 100 cannabis plants valued at €80,000

Gardaí have discovered a grow house and seized in excess of 100 cannabis plants during an operation in the midlands.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting an organised criminal group involved in the operation of Cannabis grow houses nationwide, a search was conducted at an address in Clara, Co Offaly on Monday, June 12.

The search was carried out by local Garda units from Clara Garda Station assisted by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Cannabis grow house discovered during yesterdays op in Co Offaly invoving Gardaí from Clara & Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau. pic.twitter.com/UoJ4PwUB96 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 13, 2017

Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €80,000 (analysis pending) were seized during the operation.



This was a follow up to searches conducted on Friday, June 9 when three grow houses were discovered.

