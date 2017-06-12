People Before Profit holding public meeting in Longford

People Before Profit will be holding a public meeting in Longford on Tuesday, June 13 at 8pm.

The meeting will take place at equine charity shop Hungry Horse Outside, Hibernian Court, Longford.

Hazel Robinson explained, "PBP are holding a public introductory meeting along with a questions and answers sessions that will deal with topics such as their plans to legalise medical marijuana and their views on healthcare and employment for the town and county of Longford."

Ms Robinson said, "We are asking anyone who is interested to come along and take part in this open discussion to see if the PBP party and their policies might have some benefit for our town and county. All welcome."

For more details contact Hazel Robinson on (086) 402 9317.