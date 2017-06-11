€99,000 allocated for flood relief projects in county Longford

€99,000 has been allocated for four projects under the Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme for county Longford.

The works for which the funding has been announced, are located at Lisduff, Lanesboro (€22,500); Ratharney, Abbeyshrule (€18,000); Creenagh, Longford (€40,500) and Mullagh, Longford (€18,000).

Minister of State for the OPW and Longford/Westmeath TD, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran remarked,“I am delighted as Minister for the OPW, in one of my first initiatives, to be able to announce the funding for these very important schemes which will greatly assist in the alleviation of flooding at these locations.”

Minister Moran continued, “This is yet another clear indication of my commitment as Minister and by the OPW and Longford County Council to find solutions to flooding issues which have been a constant source of anxiety for people for many years.

“I am delighted to have secured this funding and I look forward to work commencing on the chosen locations as soon as practicable.”

Approved funding to Longford County Council - Details

€22,500 : Lisduff, Lanesboro : Improve / drain the land drainage over 1 - 2kms, install a 900mm diameter pipe at main road crossing & next to dwelling to improve flow of water

€18,000 : Ratharney, Abbeyshrule : Improve / drain the land drainage over 1km, install a 900mm diameter pipe at main road crossing & next to dwelling to improve flow of water

€40,500 : Creenagh, Longford : Improve / drain the land drainage over 1km, clean out 1200mm diameter pipe at main road crossing & install a 900mm diameter pipe next to dwelling to improve flow of water

€18,000 : Mullagh, Longford : Clean out existing drain up to 1km, install a 900mm diameter pipe at road crossing next to dwelling to improve flow of water and prevent isolation