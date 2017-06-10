Stolen equipment estimated to be valued at €200,000 recovered by Gardaí

Gardaí are reporting this morning that they have recovered a large quantity of stolen equipment estimated to be valued at €200,000.

The equipment was found by Gardaí in Cahir yesterday (Friday, June 9) following a surveillance led operation and ongoing investigations into the theft of property in the Tipperary division.

A man in his late 20’s was arrested and is currently detained at Cahir Garda Station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice act 1984.

The property includes various industrial generators, gardening equipment, agricultural equipment which is believed to have been stolen during burglaries in Ireland and the UK.

