Man arrested as Revenue and Gardaí seize herbal cannabis worth €130,000

6.5kgs of Cannabis Herb (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €130,000 was seized in Mullingar today.

As part of ongoing joint investigations targeting Drug Trafficking in the Mullingar area, a joint intelligence led operation was conducted by Revenue’s Customs Drugs Law Enforcement and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Westmeath Divisional Drug Unit.

In a follow up operation a house and lands close to Mullingar were searched and a 52 year old man was arrested in connection with this investigation.

He is currently detained at Mullingar Garda Station under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are continuing.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of drugs they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.