Longford DIL Walk raises €20,000 for Pieta House

The recent Longford Darkness Into Light Walk raised the impressive total of €20,094.55 for Pieta House.

The Longford organising committee wish to thank the more than 1,000 participants that gathered in the Albert Reynolds Peace Park (The Mall) on May 6 for the event.

On behalf of the committee, Lorraine Nash said, “We are still overwhelmed by all the positive support and feedback we have received from the walk this year. It was brilliant to see the energy generated on the night from everyone in the Mall. We hope that the walk would be symbolic, supportive, enjoyable, and most importantly a memorable occasion for all.”

Pieta House is a suicide crisis/self harm centre. It provides counselling service for people from all over Ireland free of charge who are affected by suicide. All the funding raised from Darkness into Light is allocated to providing therapeutic services to people who are in suicidal distress and also their families.

Pieta House, together with The Darkness into Light Committee, Longford, would like to thank the people of Longford for their support, donations, and those who sponsored us by providing refreshments or services and many of whom also supported us last year:

“The Mall - Longford Sports & Leisure, Longford Rose, Caroline Doyle, The Scouts Den, Ulster Bank, Longford Shopping Centre, Mulleady’s Waste Management Ltd, McCarrick Brothers Cash & Carry, Fenelon’s Engineering, Dunnes Stores, Shelley Corcoran Photographer, Longford County Council, Longford Tool Hire, Longford Civil Defense, Shanleys Fruit & Veg, The Midlands Motor Rally Club, Kanes, Edgeworthstown, The Midlands Motorcycle Club, Alan Walsh, Longford Leader, Longford Gardaí, Ballinamuck Community Enterprise, Green Apple Restaurant, Nally’s Hyundai Ballymahon, Tesco, Fresh Today Ballymahon;

Davis SuperValu Longford, Daybreak, Ballymahon, Joe Byrne, Lough Forbes Service Station, Esquires, Nally’s Service Station Ballymahon, Hanlon’s Gala, Dublin Road, Herterich Artisan Butchers, SPAR, Main St, Cahill’s Champion Milk, Red Rose Café, McGrath’s Texaco Station, John McGuire, Bus Hire, Jac-O-Bites Restaurant and the Longford Branch of Ladybirds & Brownies.

“Finally, a special thanks to all those who set their alarm clocks and came out so early and being part of this wonderful experience.”

Save the date - next year's Darkness into Light will be on May 12, 2018.

Pictured: Longford Darkness Into Light committee members presenting €20,094.55 to Pieta House. Pictured are Frances McCarrick, Lesley Maloney, Noeleen Walshe, Marguerite Nally, Gerard Tiernan (Pieta House), Deirdre Godfrey and Lorraine Nash. Photo by Shelley Corcoran