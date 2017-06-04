Lough Ree RNLI assist two people aboard 34ft motor cruiser during second Bank Holiday weekend call out

In their second call out over the June Bank Holiday weekend, Lough Ree RNLI assisted two people aboard a grounded 34ft motor cruiser today, (Sunday, June 4), in St Mark’s Bay on the eastern shore of Lough Ree.

The alarm was raised at 12.19pm when 2 people on board a 34ft motor cruiser went aground in St Marks Bay on Lough Ree.



Lough Ree lifeboat volunteers were quick to respond with Launching Authority Billy Henshaw and shore crew launching the Lough Ree lifeboat, The Eric Rowse, in under 10 minutes with lifeboat helm Kieran Sloyan and crew onboard.

Weather at the time was breezy with a south-westerly force 2 to 3 and occasional heavy downpours.

Upon arrival on scene the lifeboat crew ensured that the two people on board were uninjured before assessing the boat which was hard aground on some rocks.





A tow line was established and the vessel was towed into deeper waters where the crew once again assessed the boat.

Although the hull appeared undamaged, there were some vibrations on driving which suggested possible damage to the propeller or rudder.



A member of the lifeboat crew remained on board with the two people and the lifeboat escorted them to Quigley’s Marina.

The lifeboat crew returned to the lifeboat station at 1.30pm where The Eric Rowse was retrieved by the shore crew and readied for service once again by 1.45pm.